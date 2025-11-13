Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out Our Updated S05E05: "T-Daddy" Preview

Along with our updated preview for CBS's Ghosts S05E05: "T-Daddy," we look ahead to November 20th's S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles."

Article Summary Get ready for Ghosts S05E05: "T-Daddy" as Trevor and Abby clash over her future and Jay faces restaurant drama.

Catch the latest trailers, sneak peeks, and previews for tonight's episode on CBS.

Look ahead to S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" where the ghosts seek a better "babysitter" than Jay.

Find out what's next as Sam and Pete hit the road while an airline strike threatens their Thanksgiving plans.

In tonight's episode of Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Abby (Gideon Adlon) find themselves at odds over Abby's career path. Meanwhile, Jay (Ambudkar) runs into some labor issues at the restaurant and more in S05E05: "T-Daddy." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, make sure to stick around for the overview and images for November 20th's S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles." Here's a look!

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 5 & 6 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 6: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" – Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other's nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

