Ghosts Season 5: Check Out Our Updated S05E07: "The Proposal" Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" and our look at what's ahead for the rest of December.

Article Summary Get an updated preview for Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" airing tonight on CBS.

Sam tries to create the perfect proposal for Eric and Bela, but ghostly antics threaten the plan.

Catch episode summaries and air dates for Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 8–10, airing throughout December.

Watch the latest episode trailers and stay up to date on what’s next for the Ghosts crew.

Sam (Rose McIver) tries to make the perfect proposal happen for Eric (Andrew Leeds) and Bela (Punam Patel), while Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to prove he's just a "regular ghost." What could go wrong? We're about to find out in tonight's return episode of Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S05E07: "The Proposal." Along with our updated preview for tonight's episode, we look ahead to the rest of the month: S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" (Dec. 11th), and the two-episode S05E09/S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" (Dec. 18th).

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 7-10 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" – Sam helps Eric (Andrew Leeds) plan the perfect proposal for Bela, until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela's mind. Meanwhile, Isaac tries to prove he's "just one of the basement ghosts." Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

