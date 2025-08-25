Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 E01: "Soul Custody" Can Jay Break His Deal with Elias?

Can Jay's deal be broken? What about Pete's and Alberta's kiss? Here's the image gallery and overview for CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E01: "Soul Custody."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 premieres with "Soul Custody" as Jay faces the consequences of his devilish deal.

Pete and Alberta deal with the aftermath of their surprising kiss in the season opener.

Isaac steps in to support Patience during a major crisis of confidence at Woodstone Mansion.

Season 5 sets out to resolve major cliffhangers and launch new supernatural twists for fans.

Though we're not going to (hopefully) start getting answers to where things left off last season until Thursday, October 16th, CBS thought you might want a preview for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts S05E01: "Soul Custody" a little early. That's what we have waiting for you below: an official overview and image gallery that makes it pretty clear that a number of the dangling cliffhangers will be addressed – including the status of Jay's (Ambudkar) soul, the fallout from Pete's (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) kiss, and more:

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1: "Soul Custody" – Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer, and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!