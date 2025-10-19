Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day"

Check out the image gallery for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4, "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day," airs November 6 on CBS.

Trevor tries to connect with his daughter Abby by getting her a job at Jay’s restaurant.

Catch previews for the latest Ghosts episodes, including a Viking wedding and a haunted Halloween.

Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman deliver another hilarious and heartfelt chapter in Ghosts S5.

After a Season 5 premiere that made sure Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts would have to spend the rest of the show's run visiting Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in Hell, CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Ghosts returns this week with another new chapter. But for this go-around, we're looking to the future – November 6th, to be exact. In S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day," Trevor (Asher Grodman) has a plan to spend more time with his daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon) – and we have an official overview and image gallery for you to check out.

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 2-4 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

