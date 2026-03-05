Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12 Preview: Can Jay & Sam Make "The List"?

With a new episode of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts hitting tonight, here's our updated S05E12: "The List" preview.

Article Summary Jay and Sam face a chaotic new bunker ghost while trying to get Woodstone B&B on a top hotel list.

Flower and Thor struggle with control issues, sparking relationship drama among the ghosts.

S05E12 preview includes synopses, trailers, and sneak peeks for maximum Ghosts excitement.

Ahead of S05E13, get details on Hetty’s big St. Patrick’s Day as she takes on a starring role.

We've got Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam (Rose McIver) dealing with a bunker ghost wreaking havoc at the worst possible time, and Flower and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) dealing with control issues in their relationship, in tonight's episode of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Ghosts. With that in mind, check out our update preview for S05E12: "The List," which also includes a trailer and a new sneak peek. In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for March 12th's S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Ghosts: S05E12: "The List"/S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

