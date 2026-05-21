Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Finale: Our "Up the Creek"/"Across the Pond" Preview

Will Woodstone survive? Here's our preview for tonight's season finale of CBS's Ghosts, S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: "Across the Pond."

Article Summary Ghosts season 5 finale sends Sam, Jay, and the spirits racing to save Woodstone as the mansion’s future hangs in the balance.

In Ghosts S05E21, “Up the Creek,” the team must secure Woodstone’s place in history, with Mayor Tad entering the fight.

Ghosts S05E22, “Across the Pond,” raises the stakes with an overseas trip and a major career opportunity pulling Sam away.

The Ghosts season finale preview also teases returning guest stars, a trailer, sneak peeks, and clues about Woodstone’s fate.

If Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the ghosts want to save Woodstone, they're going to have to work together to come up with a game plan – and fast. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's one-hour, two-episode season finale of CBS's Ghosts. You can expect to see some familiar faces before the final credits roll on S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: "Across the Pond," including Justin Kirk, Ben Feldman, James Austin Johnson, and Rose Abdoo. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's season ender:

Ghosts Season 5 Finale Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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