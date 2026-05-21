Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, Amazon MGM Studios, james bond

James Bond Takes Center Stage In The 007 First Light Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for 007 First Light and get a better look at James Bond before the game is released next week

Article Summary Watch the 007 First Light launch trailer as IO Interactive spotlights James Bond, story beats, and a final pre-release tease.

007 First Light launches May 27 on PC and major consoles, giving players a new origin story for the iconic spy.

Use stealth, action, spycraft, Bond's Instinct, and Q Branch gadgets to shape missions across dangerous global locations.

TacSim adds replay value in 007 First Light with scored challenges, modifiers, unlocks, and new ways to master each mission.

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios have released their official launch trailer for 007 First Light, as we get one last good look at James Bond. The trailer basically focuses on the secret agent as a character and the story as a whole a lot more than previous trailers that covered specific topics. This is the last major sizzle reel to get you into the game before it launches, which is set to take place on May 27 for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer and the latest details from the developers.

Earn The Number and Become James Bond in 007 First Light

In 007 First Light, James Bond (portrayed by Patrick Gibson) steps into the world of espionage after catching MI6's attention, beating the odds in a precarious situation in Iceland. Bond finds an unexpected advocate in M (Priyanga Burford), who sees his ability to stay in control under pressure and backs his judgment in the field. That confidence is tested by John Greenway (Lennie James), a former 00 agent and the program's hardline training instructor, whose disciplined, by-the-book philosophy clashes with Bond's instinctive, improvisational style. When the rogue return of 009 becomes the 00-Programme's first real test, Bond is set on a journey across the world, pursuing leads from the quiet Carpathian Mountains to the dangerous black market of Aleph, and into the lair of the unpredictable Bawma (Lenny Kravitz).

007 First Light puts creativity front and center through IO Interactive's Creative Approach gameplay, following Bond across exotic but dangerous locations as he enters the world of espionage. Players can tackle objectives through stealth, direct action, or a mix of both, powered by four gameplay systems:

Spycraft that rewards observation: eavesdropping on key conversations, pickpocketing vital items, and uncovering environmental clues to open new pathways.

Bond's Instinct gives players a versatile edge to lure enemies, bluff their way out of suspicion, or sharpen focus for precision in combat.

Q Branch gadgets expand tactical options for hacking, lock cutting, distractions, elimination, and quiet takedowns.

When stealth breaks, combat is fast and fluid, blending impactful close-quarters takedowns with ranged gunplay and an escalation that reflects Bond's measured use of force, up to his Licence to Kill.

Replayability continues beyond the story, with Tactical Simulation (TacSim), a replay-focused mode set in an MI6 secret facility. TacSim will open with the first two missions at first, then will be fully accessible once players complete the game, to replay challenges in other levels. TacSim challenges players with modifiers in scored missions and progression-driven unlocks, encouraging experimentation, mastery, and new ways to approach each scenario.

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