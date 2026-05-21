Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Supergirl Will Have a Role in the Superman Sequel Man of Tomorrow

Supergirl is weeks away from opening in theaters, but Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El will return for a role in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Article Summary Supergirl star Milly Alcock is set to return as Kara Zor-El in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Variety revealed Alcock will head back to Atlanta to reprise Supergirl as the DCU expands.

Peter Safran says Supergirl is a major part of DC Studios’ plans, signaling a bigger role ahead.

Supergirl opens in theaters June 26, 2026, before Kara flies back into the spotlight in Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl is mere weeks away from getting released, and we get to see her going off to rescue the goodest boy in the DC universe. However, it sounds like this won't be the last time we see her. The first time we met Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El was at the end of Superman, when she turned up to pick up Krypto. We find out that Clark was essentially dog-sitting and getting his ass handed to him by said dog. The scene was brief, but it told us a lot about the character long before we saw a single frame of her solo adventure.

Now that the movie is coming out, and another Superman movie is currently filming, Man of Tomorrow. Whatever happens in Supergirl, Kara will eventually make her way back to Earth because she has a role in the new Superman movie. Variety did an extensive interview with Alcock, in which it was revealed that she will "be on her way back to Atlanta to play Kara again, in James Gunn's Superman: Man of Tomorrow, as the DCU continues to build on itself." Peter Safran, DC Studios' co-chairman and co-CEO, added that Kara is "a major part of what we're doing."

Supergirl returning for Man of Tomorrow isn't that surprising at all when you remember that Gunn has referred to these movies as The Superman Saga. While Clark's name might be the forefront, there has always been more to Superman than just Clark, and DC has been categorizing their heroes as family units for decades, so that logic applies to the movies makes perfect sense.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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