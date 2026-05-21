Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: 3w3m, jonathan hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Shift

Shift By Jonathan Hickman And Mike del Mundo From Dark Horse Comics

Shift by Jonathan Hickman and Mike del Mundo from Dark Horse Comics, part of the Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) Universe, for September 2026

Shift is the new one-shot coming from Dark Horse Comics, going back to the beginnings of the Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) science-fiction/fantasy universe created by Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer, Mike del Mundo, and Mike Huddleston. Written by Jonathan Hickman, drawn by Mike del Mundo and lettered by Rus Wooton, Shift explores a lost age of magic and wonder set ages before the Foundations book. The 64-page issue will be presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format and will be available on the 2nd of September 2026 for $9.99. Foundations, the first one-shot, will be in comic shops on the 8th of July, 2026.

"Set generations before the current science cycle, in a time when magic is at its peak and Kaoso is thriving, Syg the White Stag eschews the wishes of his family and the will of the Academy by hitching a ride on a Vojoganto to the center of the universe—Akva—to understand the cause behind what he believes to be the inevitable collapse of the universe as he knows it. Accompanied by his lifelong friend, an accused heretic named Markus, the two set out to unlock the secrets of life and stop the worlds' collapse. Will Syg and Markus be able to complete their mission, or will their time be cut short by the next cosmic shift?"

Initially published on Substack, Three Worlds/Three Moons or 3W3M is the collaborative sci-fi multiverse run by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Nick Spencer and Mike Huddleston and launched as part of the Substack Pro Comics initiative. Dark Horse Comics will publish all of these stories, available in comic shops and bookstores starting in July. So no one has to miss out.

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