Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, VidCon | Tagged: Cassey Ho, Markiplier, Michelle Phan, Philip DeFranco, Vidcon 2026

VidCon 2026 Hall of Fame Includes Markiplier, Philip DeFranco, & More

VidCon have confirmed that Markiplier, Philip DeFranco, Michelle Phan, and Cassey Ho will be inducted into its 2026 Hall of Fame

Article Summary VidCon 2026 will induct Markiplier, Philip DeFranco, Michelle Phan, and Cassey Ho into its Hall of Fame.

The VidCon Hall of Fame ceremony opens the Anaheim event on June 25 during the Opening Night Celebration.

Each VidCon 2026 honoree will receive a custom Hall of Fame jersey, with displays set up for fans on the Expo floor.

VidCon says its new Hall of Fame Selection Committee helped nominate and vote on the 2026 creator class.

Organizers for VidCon 2026 have announced the full lineup of inductees for the 2026 Hall of Fame, as four specific content creators will be inducted. The four individuals being honored include Markiplier, Philip DeFranco, Michelle Phan, and Cassey Ho. Much like last year, all of them will be honored in a special ceremony happening during the event in Anaheim in late June, as they mark the accomplishments they have achieved and the impact they've had on the industry of digital media and content creation. We have the finer details below as passes are still on sale for those who wish to attend the event.

VidCon 2026 Hall of Fame Set To Happen During This Year's Event in Anaheim

The awards presentation will kick off VidCon's flagship Anaheim event during the Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, June 25. As part of the ceremony, each honoree will receive a customized "VidCon Hall of Fame" jersey and an award. Their jerseys will also be displayed on the Expo Hall floor Thursday – Saturday, so fans can snap a photo. The ceremony will be open to all VidCon badge holders. This year's inductees represent a wide range of creators who have made a significant impact on both the digital ecosystem and beyond:

Markiplier – Proving to be a box office force, his feature filmmaking debut, 'Iron Lung,' opened in cinemas on January 30th and grossed over $50 million worldwide. The self-funded horror hit will make its highly anticipated digital debut exclusively on YouTube on May 31st.

Philip DeFranco – Armed with little more than a camera and a point of view, he launched his YouTube channel in 2006 and quickly built a loyal audience around his candid, fast-paced commentary style. Today, he hosts three shows: The Philip DeFranco Show, his flagship daily news program that has accumulated billions of views over nearly two decades.

Michelle Phan – Born to Vietnamese refugee parents, she rose to global prominence after launching her YouTube channel in 2007, amassing over 1 billion views and 14 million followers across platforms. As the co-founder of Ipsy — one of the largest beauty communities and subscription companies in the world — Michelle helped redefine how consumers discover beauty online.

Cassey Ho (Blogilates) – As an entrepreneur, designer, and inventor, her mission is to inspire joy and solve real problems through innovative product design. By listening closely to her community, Cassey creates functional, beautiful products that help women feel more comfortable, confident, and understood. Her authentic, community-led approach has grown her audience to over 19 million followers, with her videos garnering over 6 billion views.

To determine this year's class, VidCon introduced the 2026 Hall of Fame Selection Committee, comprised of a diverse group of industry insiders and experts in digital media and the creator economy who applied to help shape this exclusive list of inductees, past Hall of Fame inductees, and the VidCon Advisory Board. The VidCon Hall of Fame Selection Committee was responsible for nominating and then voting on the inductees.

"We launched the VidCon Hall of Fame to honor the legends who built the foundation of the creator economy, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition in 2026," said Sarah Tortoreti, Vice President, VidCon. "With the input of our new VidCon Hall of Fame Selection Committee, we've put together a stellar 2026 inductee class, and we look forward to welcoming these creators to VidCon to celebrate their legacy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!