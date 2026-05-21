Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear: Preview Tonight's "Shocking" Finale

With the final hours at hand, here's our preview for tonight's finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear.

Article Summary Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear ends tonight as five sleep-deprived finalists battle through the last brutal 24 hours.

Johnny Knoxville hosts a Fear Factor finale packed with tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a gross sushi showdown.

Adrienne, Brion, Jeff, Meg, and Tatum are pushed past their limits as the Fear Factor two-part event reaches its peak.

The Fear Factor grand prize comes down to a harrowing ATV chicken showdown, with $50,000 and bragging rights on the line.

With 24 hours to go, Adrienne (26 – Sachse, TX), Brion (42 – Oxford, MS), Jeff (48 – New Jersey City, NJ), Meg (45 – Murrells Inlet, SC), and Tatum (25 – Scottsdale, AZ) aren't going to have it any easier during tonight's finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's two-part special event Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear. From tarantulas and electrocution, to a disgusting sushi showdown, our contestants will be pushed to their limits – and beyond. Here's a look at our preview for tonight's final hours, including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peek:

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Part 2 Preview

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone serves as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original "Fear Factor" format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. "Fear Factor" is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

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