Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Offers Finale Thoughts, Posts Screening Images

The Boys star Jensen Ackles shared some images from the screening event and some thoughts on the series coming to an end after five seasons.

While this week brought the final chapter of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we know the show's universe will live on. During a finale screening this week, attendees had a chance to check out a teaser for The Boys: Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. We were going to refer to it as a prequel series, but there are some rumblings out there that it might be a bit more than that (more on that below). And let's not forget that The Boys: Mexico is in development. In addition, Kripke has said on numerous occasions that expanding the universe is the plan. But for now, it's all about saying goodbye, with Ackles taking to social media to share some post-finale thoughts and memories from this week's screening event.

"The Boys. Series finale. Lots of love to this wonderful family that allowed me to be a part of it. You are all amazing and I will miss the absolute blast we had in making something so outrageous. Till we meet again. -Soldier Boy," wrote Ackles as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included some looks from the series finale screening event:

The Boys Showrunner on Finale Impact on "Vought Rising," Gen V Future

As you already know, Homelander (Antony Starr) slapped a cheapshot chokehold on Ackles's Soldier Boy and threw him back into deep freeze during the show's penultimate episode. Well, Soldier Boy stayed there during the finale – and no, there wasn't an end credits scene (despite "leaks" claiming otherwise). But during the finale, we learned that Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) is being brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs – meaning that it would be safe to assume that Edgar now has custody of Soldier Boy. Does this mean that "Vought Rising" could be looking at more than just one timeline, that we're getting a look at Soldier Boy's past as some kind of prep for how Edgar may choose to use him in his new vision of Vought? When asked that question during an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Kripke offered an interesting, "No comment."

What Kripke elaborated on was that the finale was meant to be a thematic handoff to Gen V, with Marie meant to take over the spotlight from Annie (Erin Moriarty). "Had we done more 'Gen V,' we were very clearly signaling in the finale that the torch was being passed from Annie to Marie for the good supe you're following. I would love to find a way to continue that story. We're in the very embryonic stage of seeing if there are any ideas that we're really loving," Kripke shared with Variety.

Regarding how the finale fallout could fuel what's ahead, Kripke continued, "It's like all these loose nukes. You have Stan Edgar basically disavowing relationships with superheroes, and so these people who have been coddled and protected this whole time are now suddenly out in the wild. Who tries to be Jessica Jones, and who tries to be a super villain? It leads to some really fascinating places that I would love to see, and the hope was we were going to put the 'Gen V' kids in the middle of all that. But hopefully we still will, and we can bring some of those characters into some of these stories that we're talking about."

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