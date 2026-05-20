Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Age of Umbra: Sallowlands, Beacon, Daggerheart

Critical Role Set to Usher In Age of Umbra: Sallowlands This July

Critical Role returns to the world of Daggerheart for a new six-part series called Age of Umbra: Sallowlands, set to debut this July.

Article Summary Critical Role returns to Daggerheart with Age of Umbra: Sallowlands, a six-part actual-play series premiering July 9.

Set in the blighted Halcyon Domain, the story follows outcasts venturing beyond the map in search of answers.

Age of Umbra: Sallowlands explores desperation, survival, and love in a darker, more haunting Daggerheart tale.

Matthew Mercer leads the new Critical Role campaign, debuting on Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube this July.

Critical Role is returning to the Age of Umbra in their own TTRPG, Daggerheart, as they revealed a new series called Age of Umbra: Sallowlands. The six-part series will return fans to the blighted Halcyon Domain, as five new characters seek to find solace in a new realm filled with cracked badlands and ancient horrors. The show will feature players encountering a number of brutal, dark, and emotional actual-play moments as they explore themes such as desperation, survival, and love. The series will see Matthew Mercer return to the GM spot, joined by Critical Role co-founder Laura Bailey, as well as Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo, who round out the cast. We have more info from CR below as the series will debut on July 9 on Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Critical Role Takes The Age of Umbra Into The Sallowlands This July

The Halcyon Domain is a bleak realm, rotting in the wake of its Pantheon's abandonment, where ancient wonders now crumble slowly into ruin. The Sallowlands region expands upon the campaign frame from the Daggerheart Core Set: A once-vibrant lake of the Old World now lies sunken and barren, a canyon desert of swirling dust storms and desperate communities holding fast to the light. Against this ghastly backdrop, a new tale is told, when a surprising development sends a group of outcasts and survivors off the edges of the map in search of answers.

Age of Umbra showcases a darker tone of Daggerheart that some players may want to explore and make their own, standing in contrast to the bright whimsy of The Menagerie one-shots and the holiday themes set in the 1980's of A Daggerheart Critmas Story. This series dives into the system's more haunting and heroic potential, where stakes are high, and every choice brings danger tinged with hope.

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