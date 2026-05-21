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TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Santana Defends Against Maclin

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, Mike Santana defends the TNA World Championship against the battle royal winner Steve Maclin

Article Summary TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! features Mike Santana defending the TNA World Championship against battle royal winner Steve Maclin.

Mustafa Ali puts the TNA International Championship on the line against Chazz "Starboy" Hall as Order 4 looms large.

Matt Hardy battles Vincent in a heated grudge match while Jeff Hardy and Dutch are handcuffed at ringside to watch.

TNA’s Knockouts division shines tonight as Elayna Black faces Indi Hartwell and Jada Stone takes on Xia Brookside.

So there was a battle royal last week to crown a new #1 contender, right? I guess that means we need to have a title match! Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, Mike Santana will defend the TNA World Championship against the battle royal winner Steve Maclin. What's more, there are several more matches happening tonight, not just a bunch of promos to kill time! We have the full preview of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC.

Steve Maclin Goes After Mike Santana's Title Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Director of Operations Daria Rae officially announced this rematch last week as TNA World Champion Mike Santana puts his title on the line against the dangerous Steve Maclin in a high-stakes main event fueled by intensity and unfinished business. Santana looks to continue his rise at the top, but Maclin is determined to tear through the champion and leave with the gold. Mustafa Ali defends the TNA International Championship against Chazz "Starboy" Hall. With Order 4 watching closely, Ali aims to stay in control, but Starboy is looking to leave the world starstruck.

Matt Hardy and Vincent collide in a deeply personal showdown where chaos is guaranteed and escape won't be an option. With Jeff Hardy and Dutch handcuffed to the ringside posts, both men will be forced to watch the war unfold as tensions between The Hardys and The Righteous reach a dangerous new level. Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell go head-to-head in a highly anticipated showdown between two of the most confident and dangerous competitors in the Knockouts division.

Jada Stone and Xia Brookside collide in a high-speed Knockouts battle, with both competitors determined to rise through the division and claim the spotlight. The System's dominance continues on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC. With championships and control already in their possession, The System is ready to stake its claim and prove exactly why you can't beat The System.

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