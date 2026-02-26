Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5: It's Time to Meet "The Others" (S05E11 Preview)

Check out our updated preview for tonight's return episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, S05E11: "The Others."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 returns with episode 11, "The Others," introducing a new group of spirits and more chaos.

Trevor is challenged by Patience, who wants a serious relationship after their holiday hookup.

Upcoming episodes "The List" and "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help" bring fresh conflicts and hilarious twists.

Check out the latest sneak peeks, episode overviews, and behind-the-scenes details for Ghosts on CBS.

A new group of spirits getting to know the gang and Trevor (Asher Grodman) trying to deal with a dying-to-commit Patience (Mary Holland) is one helluva way for CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts to mark its return tonight. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for S05E11: "The Others" (including sneak peeks and more) to pass along. Following that, we have official overviews and image galleries for March 5th's S05E12: "The List" and March 12th's S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – here's a look:

Ghosts Season 5: We've Got S05E11 – S05E13 Previews!

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11: "The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

