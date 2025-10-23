Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Update: Check Out Our Early Look at Episodes 3-5

Here's what's ahead with CBS's Ghosts S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy," S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day," and S05E05: "T-Daddy."

While we're not going to jump into spoilers for tonight's episode, we do have some preview updates to pass along for the fifth season of CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Ghosts. Along with the previously released overviews and images for S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" and S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day," we've added the official overview and image gallery for S05E05: "T-Daddy" (Nov. 13th). While Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) deals with issues at the restaurant, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Abby (Gideon Adlon) butt heads over Abby's career goals.

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" – Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

