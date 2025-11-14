Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Update: S05E06 Sneak Peeks; December Images, Overviews

We've got sneak peeks for CBS's Ghosts S05E06, and previews for S05E07: "The Proposal" and S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene."

Leave it to Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts to not forget about their fans before heading into the weekend. Usually, we wouldn't run an updated preview so soon after a new episode dropped, but there was just too much going on to wait. First up, we have a trailer and three sneak peeks for S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" waiting for you below. Additionally, we have overviews and images for the first two December episodes: S05E07: "The Proposal" (Dec. 4th) and S05E08: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" (Dec. 11th). There's a whole lot to unpack – here's a look!

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 6-8 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 6: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" – Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other's nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 7: "The Proposal" – Sam helps Eric (Andrew Leeds) plan the perfect proposal for Bela, until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela's mind. Meanwhile, Isaac tries to prove he's "just one of the basement ghosts." Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Christine Gernon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 8: "The Life and Times of Esther Greene" – Now a successful podcaster, Todd Pearlman returns to profile Sam and Isaac's book, but becomes obsessed with Jay. Meanwhile, Pete tries to get to the bottom of why Alberta changed her name, forcing her to admit a hidden truth. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Christine Gernon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

