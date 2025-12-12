Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Sneak Peeks: Will It Be a "Wonderful Christmas Carol" for Sam?

We've got sneak peeks at the holiday-themed episodes of CBS's Ghosts, S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One & Two."

Article Summary Ghosts teases a special two-part holiday event: "It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol" episodes 9 and 10.

Sam’s big Christmas Eve interview takes a wild turn, launching her into an "It’s a Wonderful Life" scenario.

Sneak peeks, trailers, and previews reveal twists, including Sam seeing life without her ghostly friends.

Trevor and new ghost Patience bond over not liking Christmas, while the haunted manor faces festive chaos.

One of the ways you can tell that next week's holiday-themed edition of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts is going to be something special is by how quickly they're getting out sneak peeks at what's to come. That's what we have for S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One & Two," a two-episode tale that sees Sam's (McIver) big interview going in a very unexpected direction – somehow leading to a "It's a Wonderful Life" scenario for her. Along with overviews, image galleries, and a trailer for both episodes, we've added two sneak peeks at "Part One."

Ghosts Season 5 Eps 9 & 10 "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!