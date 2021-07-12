Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October

As someone who comes from a country that knows a thing or two about kicking around a soccer ball or two, let me just say that my heart goes out to England for its heart-wrenching loss on Sunday. Clearly, CBS felt the same way but they decided to be more proactive in turning all of those frowns upside down. So on Monday, the network didn't just release its Fall 2021 programming line-up- oh no! CBS released its Fall 2021 programming line-up along with preview images for the U.S. remake of the amusing British comedy series Ghosts- with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) playing the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. Over in the BCTV offices, I can confirm that there are at least three fans of the original series who are literally counting the days down until its debut. It's quite touching, actually. Unfortunately, that wait is going to be a little longer since Ghosts won't be hitting screens until Thursday, October 7. But to help whittle away the time, enjoy this impressive set of preview images:

[Ed. Note: Actually very excited to see how this goes; McIver and Ambudkar show signs of early strong chemistry and the ensemble is a nice mix of personality types]

"Ghosts" is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700's Militiaman, a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader, a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009, a slick '90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghosts Official Trailer | New Series This Fall | Thursdays 9pm | CBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x75-44uxWpQ)

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty.

Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.