Ghosts: UK Sitcom "Might" Kill Off Its Living Characters

Mat Baynton and Jim Howick, two of the Six Idiots team behind the sitcoms Ghosts and Yonderland, movie Bill and sketch show Horrible Histories appeared on the Richard Herring Leicester Square Podcast, recorded earlier in the year and released on Christmas Day – as did the Ghosts Christmas Special, It's Behind You. During which, they revealed a few things that may be of not about the show's future. The one that had the audience gasp was the response to Richard Herring asking, "would you kill off any of the living characters and introduce them as ghosts?" "We might," replied Mat Baynton.

Ghosts stars two main living characters, Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Alison Cooper, who inherits the house as one of the Button family, was pushed out of the window by Julian the ghost, and a near-death experience triggered her change of perception. Kiell Smith-Bynoe who plays Mike Cooper, Alison's husband, has come to accept the ghosts' presence. But potentially, they won't stay living for the duration of the show.

Now making their fourth season, Howick and Baynton discuss that because the actors age and the characters don't, there is a shelf life for how long they can get away with keeping the show going. Jim talked about how he was originally younger than his character Pat but that he is now two years older. Which does indicate they have an inevitable ending date in mind unless they start using filters. As for the American remake of the show, they also point out that they do not get paid for it anything like what you think they might get paid for it…

The Ghosts Christmas Special, It's Behind You, is currently on the BBC iPlayer, and the Richard Herring Leicester Square Podcast can be heard here.