Going Dutch S02E02: Here's Our "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive" Preview

The Colonel (Denis Leary) and Katja (Catherine Tate) spark a war between the base and the town in tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper & Hilary Winston's Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch, S02E02: "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive."

What better way to deal with a messy breakup than to wage war with one another? That's pretty much what we have going down between The Colonel (Denis Leary) and Katja (Catherine Tate) heading into FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper & Hilary Winston's Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch S02E02: "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive." Oh, and did we mention that there's a lobster smuggling business going down that Major Shah (Danny Pudi) finds himself tangled up in?

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 2: "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive" Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 2: "Farmer's Mark-tet Offensive" – After a messy break-up, The Colonel and Katja find themselves going to war between the town and the base. Captain Maggie tries to de-escalate the tension between the two ex-lovers and negotiate a truce. Meanwhile, Major Shah needs extra cash and finds himself roped into a lobster smuggling scheme with Papadakis.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

