Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch, Erika Eleniak, Fremantle

Baywatch: Erika Eleniak Returning for FOX's Stephen Amell-Led Spinoff

Erika Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain from the original series for FOX's Stephen Amell-led Baywatch spinoff sequel series.

Article Summary Erika Eleniak returns as Shauni McClain in the FOX Baywatch reboot, bringing back major 90s nostalgia.

The new Baywatch series picks up storylines from the original, introducing fresh lifeguards and challenges.

Eleniak's Shauni is now a Santa Monica city councilwoman, aiding Hobie Buchannon in the Beach Games event.

Series showrunner Matt Nix teams up with veteran producers to blend legacy characters with a new cast.

The revival of Baywatch, airing on FOX, just got a new name fans will recognize, as Erika Eleniak will be returning to the series. Eleniak played Shauni McClain on the original 90s version of the series for the first two seasons before leaving the show at the start of the third season. According to Variety, she will return to the series in a guest-starring role, as she has become a Santa Monica city councilwoman who helps Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) launch the annual "Beach Games," which will pit the reigning Baywatch champions against the Coast Guard.

Same Beach, Different Waves as Baywatch Returns on FOX

Eleniak joins the list of former cast members returning to the new series in some capacity, alongside David Chokachi, who is reprising the role of Cody Madison. The current ensemble cast includes Amell, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace, and Nadia Gray as Lisa.

It's pretty clear FOX is looking to rekindle as much of the nostalgia as they can decades after the original series, which at one point was one of the biggest TV shows on the planet. Whether they can do that without some of the big names from the past is yet to be seen, but we wouldn't put it past any of them to come back for one last hurrah. This new 2026 series will continue the storylines from the original with new threads involving a new batch of lifeguards clad in the iconic red swimsuits and gear. The show will see Matt Nix as showrunner and executive producer, alongside director McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!