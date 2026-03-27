Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, gold land

Gold Land: Disney+ Sets Oldboy Screenwriter Series for April 29th

Disney+ is doing a deep dive into K-Drama, setting a premiere date for Gold Land from Kim Sung-hoon ("Oldboy") and announcing more titles.

Article Summary Gold Land premieres on Disney+ April 29 with two episodes from Oldboy screenwriter Hwang Jo-yoon.

The K-drama follows a woman entangled with smugglers and on the run with stolen gold in her hometown.

Disney+ expands its K-Drama lineup with Gold Land plus new titles like Perfect Crown and Portraits of Delusion.

Big-name stars Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol lead the cast in this thrilling new crime drama series.

Gold Land is a new Korean drama from screenwriter Hwang Jo-yoon (Oldboy). Kim Sung-hoon ("Chief Detective 1958," "Confidential Assignment") directs. The show is about "a woman whose relationship with a pilot leads her into dangerous territory when she's manipulated into assisting smugglers. Soon she's fleeing with stolen gold, headed back to the hometown she left behind." It stars Park Bo-young ("Light Shop") as Kim Heeju, with Kim Sung-cheol ("No Way Out," "Troll Factory") as Woogy, one of her pursuers from the smuggling ring. The show will debut its first two episodes on April 29, then air two episodes a week until the finale airs on May 27.

Gold Land Leads A Wave Of K Drama On Disney+

Disney+ is going all in on the K-Dramas. Besides Gold Land, they have three other series coming, including Perfect Crown, a romantic comedy starring IU ("When Life Gives You Tangerines," "My Mister") and Byeon Woo-seok ("Lovely Runner," "Strong Girl Nam-soon") about "a beloved royal family member facing internal palace conflicts who enters into a strategic marriage with a corporate dynasty heir, only to find their calculated arrangement complicated by genuine feelings." Portraits of Delusion (working title) with Suzy and Kim Seon-ho; The Remarried Empress with Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young. Returning for a second season, dramas include Made in Korea and A Shop For Killers.

All of this is part of a big expansion into Korean programming. It seems like something that they should have been doing for some time, but better late than never, I guess. Something like Gold Land, from a creator like Kim Sung-hoon, is an eye opener, and a name that will get people to notice. I know I'll try to watch when the first two episodes go live on Disney+ on April 29.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!