Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, disney, hamilton, kino lorber, scream factory, Shout! Factory, Warner Archive

Blu-ray On My Mind: Hamilton, Mario, Classics, Warner Archives, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new releases from Shout and Scream Factory, Hamilton, Warner Archive releases, Criterion sales, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news roundup: Warner Archive’s June slate brings cult favorites, classics, and a Hanna-Barbera complete series.

Major Blu-ray and 4K announcements include Hamilton, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Last Showgirl, and Some Like It Hot.

Shout Factory and Scream Factory load up July with Pleasantville, Unlawful Entry, Full Contact, and more.

Criterion Blu-ray pickups include The Virgin Suicides and Network, while a 30% sale makes collector shopping easier.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

-Warner Archive have announced their June additions: Last Summer (1969), Pretty Maids All in a Row (1971), Start the Revolution Without Me (1970), Come Live with Me (1941), Night and Day (1946), Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944), Strange Cargo (1940), Rose-Marie (1936), Letty Lynton (1932), and Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines: The Complete Series (1969-1970).

– Lee Cronin's The Mummy will be heading to 4K Blu-ray on July 14.

–Pamela Anderson's big comeback, The Last Showgirl, will hit Blu-ray on June 23.

-The biggest film of 2026 so far, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, will hit 4K Blu-ray on June 16, after hitting digital first.

-An all-time classic starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, Pat O'Brien, and George Raft, Some Like It Hot (1959) will hit 4K and Blu-ray on May 18, so look for it next week. I know I will.

-Disney is putting out a huge mega-edition of the Hamilton (2020) filmed stage musical. You can see the special release below.

-Kino Lorber is releasing one of my favorite 90s films, I.Q. (1994) starring Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan, Walter Matthau, Lou Jacobi, and Gene Saks. It will be released later this year.

-Finally, Shout and Scream Factory have announced their July releases: Unlawful Entry (1992), Full Contact (1992), Pleasantville (1998), Dark Shadows (2012), and Lupin the 3rd: The Movie ─ The Immortal Bloodline (2025). That is one hell of a line-up right there.

Pick Ups Of The Week

No reviews this week, but I did finally get to add a couple of new discs to the library. I stopped by my local Barnes & Noble and snagged the Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray releases of The Virgin Suicides (1999) and Network (1976) for the collection. Speaking of Criterion, they are running a big 30% off sale right now, including preorders. You're welcome.

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