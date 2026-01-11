Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ricky gervais, wanda sykes

Golden Globes: Sykes Thanks God, Trans Community for Ricky Gervais

With Ricky Gervais not on hand to accept his Golden Globes award, presenter Wanda Sykes thanked God and the trans community on his behalf.

Tonight's 2026 Golden Globes had a whole lot to like about it (host Nikki Glaser) and some really cringeworthy moments (what's the deal with the Polymarket stuff?). Actor and comedian Wanda Sykes definitely grabbed our attention when it was time for her to take the stage to present. Noting that there were a lot of people out there who were "pissed off because a queer Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys," Sykes had a message for the nominees for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. For example, Sykes said that they would like to see a little less Bill Maher, that Kevin Hart needs therapy for wanting this award so badly, and that Kumail Nanjiani proved that you can be "jacked" and still be funny. But it was what Sykes had to say regarding actor/comedian Ricky Gervais, who was nominated for his special Ricky Gervais: Mortality, that's getting a lot of attention.

"Rick Gervais, I love you… for not being here," Sykes said, getting laughter from the audience. "No, I love you, Ricky, but because, if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. And you're gonna thank God… and the trans community. Ooooh, Ricky!" Before reading Gervais as the winner, Sykes said, "Teyonna [Taylor], can I borrow your speech? Ricky Gervais… because he would like to thank God and the trans community." From there, Sykes noted officially that Gervais couldn't be there and that they were accepting it on his behalf.

In 2022, Gervais and Netflix faced backlash from GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and other LGBTQ organizations for the comedian's special, SuperNature. "We watched the Ricky Gervais 'comedy' special on Netflix so you don't have to. It's full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric and spreads inaccurate information about HIV," the statement from GLAAD read. "Netflix has a policy that content 'designed to incite hate or violence' is not allowed on their platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that. While Netflix is home to some groundbreaking LGBTQ shows, it refuses to enforce its own policy in comedy. The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable. Meanwhile, there are PLENTY of funny LGBTQ comedians to support."

Near the opening to the special, Gervais attempted to explain his approach to comedy. "That's when I say something I don't really mean, for comic effect, and you, as an audience, you laugh at the wrong thing because you know what the right thing is. It's a way of satirising attitudes," Gervais said, explaining that he takes an ironic approach to tackling topics. After joking about "old-fashioned women" that turned to the subject of transgender women, Gervais added, "Full disclosure: in real life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are," before making another transgender joke.

