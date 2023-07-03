Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, david tennant, good omens, Good Omens 2, michael sheen, prime video

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Brainstorms Spoiler-Free Watch/Discuss Plans

Neil Gaiman is looking for a plan to watch/discuss Good Omens 2 without spoiling it & he's looking for your insights on how to make it happen.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2) hits our screens, Gaiman has raised a very important question/topic that he wants the fans to join in on and offer their perspectives – and hopefully, some answers that work for everybody. What's the best way to watch & discuss the David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring series? In a recent Tumblr post, Gaiman shared that "if I had my druthers, 'Good Omens 2' would be released daily or weekly," making the excellent point that "There are mysteries and things to work out and speculate upon that build episode by episode. There are things to think about before the next episode begins." Unfortunately, the season will be dropping all at once – which means that there is a ton of potential for binge-watchers to spoil things for those who choose to take their time.

"I'd suggest that the G02 fandom think about ways to be able to discuss episodes up to a certain point. That there's an episode 1 group, and episode 2, and so on, with spoiler warnings, taking you through episode 6, by the end of which most of your questions will have been answered," Gaiman suggests at one point, though he makes it clear that the best solution should come from the viewers. "I'm throwing this out in a post for people to discuss, come up with suggestions, ignore, or reject. There may be ways to make it work, there may not," Gaiman explained. "Mostly, I want people to be able to talk and guess and trade their ideas without being squashed by those who have seen it and without squashing people who are not up to that point." Here's a look at Gaiman's post asking for the fans' help in coming up with a viewing/discussion plan that could work for everyone – followed by what we know about Prime Video's Good Omens 2:

Good Omens 2: What We Know About Amazon's Prime Video Series

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview, a sneak preview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

