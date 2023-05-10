Good Omens 2 Set for Summer: Gaiman, Hillywood Confirm July Return Neil Gaiman & The Hillywood Show's Hilly & Hannah Hindi had a great parody video and great Season 2 return news for Good Omens fans.

Did you really think that the 33rd anniversary of the publication of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch would come and go without something big from Gaiman and Amazon? Well, we're hoping this is going to bring a smile to your face because David Tennant's Crowley and Michael Sheen's Aziraphale are returning to our screens this summer. Set for July 28th, the six-episode second season explores storylines that go beyond the original novel to continue the adventures of our favorite angel & demon. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when we rejoin them this season. Until an unexpected messenger presents them with a rather surprising mystery. But, wait! There's more! Because along with new key art (see below), we also have the very unique "announcement video" that was released in honor of the novel's anniversary and to offer fans a free smile in the middle of their weeks.

Returning with Tennant & Sheen for the season are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina – with new faces Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub helping to round out the cast. Of course, Gaiman & the team weren't going to roll out the big announcement in any kind of ordinary way – not when they can collaborate with superfans Hilly & Hannah Hindi (The Hillywood Show) for a fan-funded parody video that sees Gaiman tapping into his "master thespian" skill and the season premiere date officially revealed:

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Amazon's Prime Video series Good Omens is based on the beloved internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the upcoming season produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.