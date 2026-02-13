Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3: David Tennant & Michael Sheen-Starrer Sets May Finale

Prime Video released a mini-teaser announcing that David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3 is set to premiere on May 13th.

Prime released a mini-teaser after weeks of cryptic hints about the highly anticipated series finale.

The final chapter will be a single extended episode, not the expected six-episode season.

Neil Gaiman co-wrote but is not producing the finale amid ongoing controversy and legal disputes.

Fans had pinned a ton of hope that Friday the 13th would be the day that they learned when the finale of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens would finally hit their screens. We've had various teases, along with past looks at Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen), and a mysterious countdown. Then, there was an image of an elevator, with up and down emoji arrows for the caption. Last week, we were treated to a look at Aziraphale outside a very familiar locale. This week, it appeared he was unlocking the door to his old stomping grounds. Well, there was a method behind all of that madness, with today bringing a behind-the-scenes mini teaser announcing that Good Omens 3 would arrive on May 13, 2026.

Here's a look at the teaser for Good Omens 3 that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the road to today's big reveal:

Though there had been rumblings here and there regarding how post-production had been going, everyone remained in the dark as to when the final chapter would eventually hit our screens. While still not having a date to share, Sheen did confirm via social media in December 2025 that a screening of Good Omens 3 had taken place. "So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there's nightingales," Sheen shared, responding to an individual who posted that a "little bird" had told them that a screening for the cast and crew had taken place.

The decision to end the series with an extended episode came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened. Gaiman has recently returned to social media to once again deny the allegations.

