Good Omens 3 "Going to Be Fun": Gaiman; David Tennant Read 3 Scripts

Neil Gaiman updated Good Omens 3 - including David Tennant being "very excited to find out what happens next" after reading scripts and more.

Earlier this week, we reported some good news regarding Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens – and it came directly from an excellent source. In The Hollywood Reporter article "Hollywood Contraction: How Writers Are Reacting To Ongoing Industrywide Cost-Cutting," Gaiman confirmed that he was still writing Good Omens 3 and that they were looking at January 2025 to start filming. Now, we're getting an additional update and details from Gaiman, courtesy of the Writers Guild Awards.

"I knew where I needed them at the beginning of Season 3; that was something that I'd known for a very long time. I remember sitting with John Finnemore, with whom I co-wrote Season 2, and talking, maybe in 2019 or 2020, about the shape of the story. And John was saying, 'Well, we need an ending. We've got everything planned out, but we don't have the last 10 minutes. How is it going to end?' And when he asked me, I knew exactly how it was going to end, and I explained to him that it was going to end with a kiss, and suddenly everything fell into place," Gaiman shared with TVInsider, offering some insight into how far in advance they knew THAT scene would come into play.

While there isn't much Gaiman can or would share (spoilers!), he did note that Tennant has read some of the scripts already. "I'm writing it currently, so I don't know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were because he wants to read more of them. He's only read the first three, and he's very excited to find out what happens next." As for what viewers can expect, Gaiman teases that the final season's vibe will be more reminiscent of the first season than the second. "It's going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don't. And it's more like the high-paced, high stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2."

GO3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes officially over & productions getting back underway, Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he's writing the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

