Grace for the World Concert Viewing Guide: Williams, Bocelli & More

Co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli, here's your viewing guide for today's Grace for the World live concert event.

Co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli and streaming live this afternoon, Grace for the World is set to celebrate music and human connection. Uniting gospel harmonies, classical mastery, and international artistry in a single event, the live concert emanates from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City with a blend of gospel, soul, hip-hop, pop, and classical styles that looks to send a message of unity. With the event set to close the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year, viewers can expect performances from Williams, Bocelli, Karol G, John Legend, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. Here's your viewing guide to when and where to watch, who's set to perform, what else you can expect from the event, some insights from the performers, and more.

When & Where Can I Watch "Grace for the World"? The live concert begins September 13, 2025, at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live will stream the event, with a replay of the concert available on Disney+ after the event.

Who's Set to Perform During "Grace for the World"? Pharrell Williams performs alongside the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir. Maestro Andrea Bocelli brings operatic power, while Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, BamBam, and Angélique Kidjo add to the musical flow. Plus, an international choir assembled for the occasion with musical direction by Adam Blackstone, with the Choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Maestro Marco Frisina.

Who Are the Highlighted Performers During "Grace for the World"? Pharrell Williams, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, BamBam, and Angélique Kidjo, each bringing a unique musical perspective that supports the event's theme of unity.

What Else Can We Expect to See During "Grace for the World"? Beyond the music, the evening will spotlight reflections from cultural, diplomatic, and sports leaders, plus an aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories inspired by the Sistine Chapel's artistry.

What Did Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli Have to Say About "Grace for the World"? "This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity," Williams shared. Bocelli added, "Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace."

Who's Behind "Grace for the World"? Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli co-direct the production. Executive producers include Williams, Bocelli, Nova Sky Stories, Something in the Water, Solina Chau, Mark and Roma Burnett, and Kimbal Musk. Adam Blackstone serves as musical director, with the broadcast produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and directed by Sam Wrench.

