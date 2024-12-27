Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

CBS's Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs includes interviews with Billie Eilish & Finneas, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, and many more!

CBS keeps the holiday special train rolling along this weekend, with the first of two Grammys-related specials hitting tonight. Hosted by Gayle King and Mickey Guyton, CBS's Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs (9 pm – 11 pm ET/PT; also on Paramount+) offers the talented writers and musicians behind a number of "Song of the Year" winners a chance to share some of the stories behind the songs. Over the course of the two-hour special, viewers will get a chance to hear from Billie Eilish & Finneas, Richard Marx, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Mark Ronson, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, and Lady A, and look back at some iconic Grammy Awards moments. Now, here's a look at the artists and songs being spotlighted, followed by an image gallery for the special and two sneak peek clips:

Which Artists & Songs Are Being Featured in CBS's "Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs"?

Viewers will have a chance to learn more about the makings of some award-winning modern classics, including:

Adele – "Hello"

Alicia Keys – "Fallin'"

Amy Winehouse – "Rehab"

Billie Eilish & Finneas – "Bad Guy"

Bonnie Raitt – "Just Like That"

John Mayer – "Daughters"

Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald – "What A Fool Believes"

Sting – "Every Breath You Take"

Do You Have Any Previews for CBS's "Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs"? We're so glad you asked! Here's a look at the image gallery that was released, along with two sneak peeks that give you a better sense of the insights and perspectives that CBS's two-hour special has to offer:

