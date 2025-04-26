Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, Mutina

Gail Simone Says Mutina Might Increase Demand For Uncanny X-Men #17

Gail Simone suggests that the first appearance of Mutina might see comic book stores increase their orders for Uncanny X-Men #17

Recently, Marvel Comics pushed and promoted Uncanny X-Men #17, with Luciano Vecchio joining the title as artist, with the first appearance of a new character, Mutina with a certain eighties horror vib and a cover by David Marquez.

But in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations, we got a better look at her, with a variant cover.

After which, Gail Simone posted to social media, saying "RETAILERS. i almost never do this. But we feel pretty strongly about it. UNCANNY X-MEN #17 introduces a new character, the incredibly dangerous MUTINA. A new indie slasher film becomes a surprise sensation, called MURDER ME MUTINA. It's not an exaggeration to say all of Marvel is buzzing about this character. She's already got people making cosplay outfits, and her full design just showed up yesterday. And she's going to be a thing. Designed by the great David Marquez. Art by the fantastic Luciano Vecchio. You may want some extra. Just sayin'! Year Two of Uncanny, everything kicks into the highest gear! This is just the start! And as always, thank you forever for your support!"

Stronghold Collectibles of Acadiana asked "Can you confirm this is her actual and true first appearance and she doesnt cameo elsewhere first?" Gail replied "I totally get this concern! Okay, the POSTER will appear in some backgrounds before her appearance. But SHE actually appears first in Uncanny X-Men #17!"

So there you have it! Here comes Mutina…

UNCANNY X-MEN #17

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

MUTINA VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • MUTINA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

HORROR COMES TO HAVEN HOUSE!

When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But IS it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Will a malignant force make the X-team their PREY? Will they get out alive, or will it all end in MISERY?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

