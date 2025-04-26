Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

All The Hulk Feels in Abrams July 2025 Solicits

All The Hulk Feels makes its debut in Abrams' July 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as an Umbrella Academy prequel.

Article Summary Marvel's Hulk brings emotions into focus with Dan Santat's new picture book set for July 2025 release.

Alyssa Sheinmel offers an Umbrella Academy prequel in the July 2025 Abrams solicits.

Explore Godzilla's 70-year history through exclusive visuals in a compelling new hardcover.

Jin's struggle in Ba Sing Se unfolds in Avatar Legends' City of Echoes by Judy I. Lin.

Dan Santat brings Marvel's Hulk to Abrams Fanfare as part of their July 2025 solicits and solicitations across a number of imprints, with comics and comics/pop culture-related titles, including Alyssa Sheinmel's Umbrella Academy prequel.

ALL THE HULK FEELS MIGHTY MARVEL COMIC PICTURE BOOK

ABRAMS FANFARE

MAY250976

(W) Dan Santat (A / CA) Dan Santat

When scientist Bruce Banner starts to feel his emotions getting out of hand, he transforms into his alter ego, the Incredible Hulk! Usually, Hulk is ready to use his anger to smash supervillains, but when everyday moments like pickles on a burger (yuck!) begin triggering Bruce's transformations, Hulk grows frustrated. Will their differences get the better of them? In a silly and heartfelt series of letters exchanged through a pocket in their purple pants, Bruce and Hulk learn to befriend even their most ferocious emotions. This all-new comic picture book from multi-award winning and New York Times bestselling author Dan Santat combines sequential illustration panels with traditional picture book elements to create a dazzling new reading experience for budding Marvel fans-and a perfect introduction to comics for the youngest readers.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

SCARS GN VOL 02

ABRAMS – KANA

MAY251807

(W) Brandon Arias (A) Brandon Arias

Two school kids, Kyonosuke and Akira, live in a little village by the Japanese countryside. After an accident, Kyonosuke recieves a skin graft to his face, leaving him permanently scarred. This disfigurement makes Kyonosuke a target for constant bullying. Akira, his classmate, is trying to come to terms with her gender dysphoria, but is beaten by her father for saying she wants to be a girl. When they meet and fall in love, they decide to escape their toxic environment together. But are they strong enough to accept each other, and themselves, for who they are? The second volume in a stunning and heartfelt manga trilogy from debut author-illustrator Brandon Arias, Scars deftly tackles childhood trauma, bullying, and the issue of growing into one's own identity.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

GODZILLA FIRST 70 YEARS OFFICIAL ILLUSTRATED HISTORY HC

ABRAMS BOOKS

MAY250970

(W) Steve Ryfle, Ed Godziszewski

Godzilla: The First 70 Years is a narrative and visual history of Japan's King of the Monsters, chronicling the triumphs, challenges, and meaning of seven decades of city-trashing, kaiju-smashing mayhem. It is also a tribute to Godzilla's creators and costars-the filmmakers, special-effects wizards, cast members, even the stuntmen inside the monster suit-and an appreciation of the behind-the-scenes artistry involved in bringing Godzilla to cinematic life, then and now. Exclusive behind-the-scenes photography, production materials, posters, and lobby cards showcase: the Showa Era films (1954-1975), the Heisei Era films (1984-1995), the Millennium Series (1999-2004), animated works, Shin Godzilla (Japan's Picture of the Year, 2016), and Academy Award-winning 2023 box-office phenomenon Godzilla Minus One. Extensive visuals detail the evolution of kaiju design, as well as profile the creative contribution and SFX developments across seven decades of exceptional filmmaking and innovation.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER DAWN OF YANGCHEN SC NOVEL

ABRAMS – AMULET BOOKS

MAY250971

(W) F C Yee

Yangchen's inexperience may prove to be her greatest asset… Plagued by the voices of Avatars before her for as long as she can remember, Yangchen has not yet earned the respect felt for Avatar Szeto, her predecessor. In an era where loyalty is bought rather than earned, she has little reason to trust her counsel. When Yangchen travels to Bin-Er in the Earth Kingdom on political business, a chance encounter with an informant named Kavik leads to a wary partnership. Bin-Er is a city ruled by corrupt shang merchants who have become resentful of the mercurial Earth King and his whims. To extract themselves from his influence, the shangs have one solution in mind: a mysterious weapon of mass destruction that would place power squarely in their hands. As Yangchen and Kavik seek to thwart the shangs' plan, their unlikely friendship deepens. But for Yangchen to chart her course as a singularly powerful Avatar, she must learn to rely on her own wisdom above all else.

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

AVATAR LEGENDS HC NOVEL BOOK 01 CITY OF ECHOES

ABRAMS – AMULET BOOKS

MAY250972

(W) Judy I Lin

There is no war outside of these walls. This is what the citizens of Ba Sing Se are told to believe, but Jin knows better. As a refugee whose parents were killed by the Fire Nation, she is haunted by her past. Now, she does her best to keep her head down in the Lower Ring, caring for her ailing grandfather and balancing school with survival. Her one bright spot is her best friend Susu, whose family treats Jin like one of their own, and whose bakery she helps make deliveries for. Her world shatters when Susu's father gambles away the bakery and Susu is forced to take a contract in the Upper Ring to pay off the family's debt. Jin vows to help her friend-no matter what it takes. The deeper Jin delves into her double life, the more she learns about Susu's own entanglement in a conspiracy darker and more dangerous than she could have imagined. As whispers swirl of the Avatar's presence within the city's walls, the Fire Nation creeps ever closer. With Ba Sing Se teetering on the brink of revolution, Jin must defy the powerful forces that control her city and risk everything for the friend she's determined to save.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

UMBRELLA ACADEMY SC NOVEL VOL 01 YOUNG BLOOD

ABRAMS – AMULET BOOKS

MAY250973

(W) Alyssa Sheinmel

The official prequel novel to the hit Umbrella Academy series on Netflix, starring a teenaged Umbrella Academy in an original, darkly comic adventure! The Umbrella Academy has always been extraordinary-ready to leap to superpowered action at a moment's notice. But the only thing Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Ben, and Viktor want is to be normal… which is much easier said than done, when you're raised by someone like Hargreeves. Klaus suggests that they all need a change of scenery-just one night of partying like a bunch of average teens. In fact, Klaus knows just the place; there's a frat house in a neighboring college town that throws weekend blowouts. What could go wrong? They soon realize sneaking out of Hargreeves's house-er, fortress-is the least of their concerns. When the six teens pledge not to use their powers under any circumstances, they fail to factor in the sheer force of teen drama. Faced with weird earthquakes, weirder partygoers, and a possible new foe, the Umbrella Academy must choose between the night they always dreamed of and an unexpected mission that may save the world!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

DUNE GN BOOK 01 DUNE NEW PTG

ABRAMS COMICARTS

MAY250974

(W) Frank Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Brian Herbert (A) Raul Allen, Martin Patricia (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism, and politics, Dune is a powerful, fantastical tale that takes an unprecedented look into our universe, and is transformed by the graphic novel format. Frank Herbert's epic science-fiction masterpiece set in the far future amidst a sprawling feudal interstellar society, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides as he and his family accept control of the desert planet Arrakis. In the first volume of a three-book trilogy encompassing the original novel, New York Times bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's adaptation retains the story's integrity, and Ra l Allén and Patricia Mart n's magnificent illustrations, along with cover art by award winner Bill Sienkiewicz, bring the book to life for a new generation of readers.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

SRP: 0

