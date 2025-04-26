Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Sword Art Online, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Releases Worlds Beyond III DLC

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream drops new DLC with Worlds Beyond III: Moonlight Night Fragment, while revealing next DLC to come

Philia and Sachi join the adventure, bringing new story content and adding powerful new character options.

Upcoming DLC Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn introduces Mito and Cat Knight Alice.

Character Pass Vol. 2 unlocks access to latest updates, enhancing gameplay with new characters and stories.

Bandai Namco has released the latest DLC pack for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as players now have access to World Beyond III: Moonlit Night Fragment. The shorthand to this is you're getting more story for the game as well as two additional characters to battle with. The team also revealed the next DLC, Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn, set to arrive this September. Enjoy the trailers and info here as you can download WB3 now.

Worlds Beyond III: Moonlight Night Fragment

In the World Beyond III: Moonlit Night Fragment, players can take on the roles of Philia from Online Hollow Fragment and Sachi from Aincrad Arc series. Philia is a relentless treasure hunter driven by secrets buried deep within the virtual world and her mischievous blade strikes swiftly and without warning. Sachi is a gentle soul and founding member of the ill-fated Moonlit Black Cats guild, who was tragically lost to the unforgiving traps of the Labyrinth.

Two Additional characters – Philia and Sachi

Additional story

Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn

Coming on September 30, 2025, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream will be getting its fourth DLC, Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn. This upcoming DLC 4 update will introduce Mito and Cat Knight Alice as new playable characters, with more details to be revealed soon. People who purchase Character Pass Vol. 2 will have access to both updates.

2 Additional players – Mito and Kat Knight Alice

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

