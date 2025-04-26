Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Helluva Boss/Hazbin Hotel, IWTV, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, IWTV, Helluva Boss/Hazbin Hotel, Superman, Alien: Earth, Peppa Pig, Star Trek/Wil Wheaton & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Prime Video's Helluva Boss & Hazbin Hotel, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DC Studios' Superman, Hulu's Alien: Earth, Peppa Pig, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Fire Country, HBO's Lanterns, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC Radio 4's The Film, Star Trek & Wil Wheaton, Crunchyroll's Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, SYFY's SurrealEstate, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 26, 2025:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" Images: Guess Who's Back?

Interview with the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Shuts Down Season 3 Theory

WWE SmackDown Preview: Two Free Title Matches and a John Cena

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Deserves 2 Posters

Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: Mac & Frank Get Fired-Up

Superman: Shuster Estate's Lawsuit Against WBD, DC Comics Dismissed

Alien: Earth Xenomorph Gestation Reaches Phase 4: "Morphogenesis"

Peppa Pig Update: Mummy Pig & Family Reveal Gender of Baby No. 3

Tracker Season 2 Preview Update: Melissa Roxburgh Returns & More!

Fire Country: Our Preview For Tonight's 2-Hour, 2-Ep Season 3 Finale

Lanterns: Dillahunt Shuts Down Green Arrow Speculation, Explains Post

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our Exclusive S01E10: "Seasons" Clip

SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet- The Daily LITG 25th April 2025

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: That Missed Chuck Tingle Moment

Darkly: Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse TV Set to Adapt YA Thriller Novel

The Film: BBC Radio 4 Dramatises The Story of Hitchcock's Lost Film

Star Trek Star Wil Wheaton Discusses Being Embraced by His TNG Family

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

SurrealEstate Composer on Supernatural Series' Eclectic Influences

