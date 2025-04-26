Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Charlotte Tilbury

Genshin Impact Reveals Version 5.6 With Charlotte Tilbury Collab

Genshin Impact has revealed what's coming to the game with Version 5.6, entitled Paralogism, which includes new events and a collab

Article Summary Genshin Impact Version 5.6: Paralogism launches on May 7 with a Charlotte Tilbury collaboration.

New Archon Quest features Albedo and a magical trial with Lady Alice during the Windblume Festival.

Manage Fontaine's Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland with Navia and earn exclusive rewards.

Meet new characters Escoffier and Ifa, bringing unique combat styles and support abilities.

HoYoverse dropped new details this week for the upcoming release of Version 5.6 of Genshin Impact, which includes a new Charlotte Tilbury collaboration. Set to launch on May 7, you'll see a new Archon Quest Interlude chapter, a new amusement park opening at Fontaine, two new characters joining the fray in the form of Escoffier, the former chef of Hotel Debord, and Ifa, a seasoned sauro-vet fighting alongside Cacucu. Plus, the game will launch that collaboration with the latest version of the game, providing some unique content to enjoy. We have the full dev notes and thre trailer here for you to check out.

Genshin Impact – Version 5.6: Paralogism

In the latest Archon Quest Interlude, players' joyous return to Mondstadt during the Windblume Festival takes a sharp turn for the worse as an unexpected trial places Albedo in the crosshairs of all. Travelers will find themselves thrown into an investigation and more alongside Venti, familiar faces from the Knights of Favonius, new allies like Dahlia, as well as the Hexenzirkel's very own Lady Alice. As danger looms beyond the courtroom, signs of a greater threat begin to emerge with monsters invading the city. In a key negotiation with Lady Alice, Travelers must undergo a magical trial to secure her support and defend Mondstadt from the encroaching darkness. The mage's trial arrives as a new Weekly Boss Challenge, unfolding in a dramatic battle upon a mystical chessboard. Face the King and Queen, uncover the secrets of the board, and prevail against this onslaught of powerful foes!

A brand-new management gameplay event is coming to Fontaine: The Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland, starring Navia alongside familiar faces from Fontaine and Natlan as you work together to run an amusement park. Through managing three main attractions — Eclectic Escapades, Movie Masterpieces, and Mellow Manor — players can grow their park by upgrading facilities and improving Service Value by recruiting and training employees. Along the way, helpful "Friendly Encounters" and even a local chef may offer valuable management techniques or buffs. Clever use of Action Points during each business cycle is key to maximizing revenue and unlocking Performance Rewards, including the exclusive 4-star bow, Sequence of Solitude.

But Fontaine is home to more surprises yet! Players will soon cross paths with Escoffier, a new five-star Cryo polearm wielder and the former head chef of the famous Hotel Debord. Her combat style blends culinary flair with elemental power. Escoffier's Elemental Skill allows her to summon the All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek, which can either stay in place to absorb Elemental Attacks and prepare food items, or follow the active character to serve up continuous blasts of Cryo DMG. Beyond dishing out damage, Escoffier also brings reliable support to the table. Her Elemental Burst heals allies, and both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst reduce enemies' Hydro and Cryo RES, an effect that strengthens with more Hydro or Cryo teammates.

Another new playable character is a familiar face from Natlan: Ifa, a new 4-star Anemo catalyst user from the Flower-Feather Clan who soars into battle with his Qucusaurus companion, Cacucu. This skilled sauro-vet can rain Tonicshots on his foes while healing teammates, and summon a wind current that pulls in enemies to control the battlefield. While in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, Ifa boosts Swirl and Electro-Charged DMG based on the party's Nightsoul Points. With his sharp medical instincts, Ifa can also automatically heal the active character when their HP falls below a certain threshold, ensuring his team stays healthy and strong in the heat of battle. In Version 5.6's Event Wishes, Escoffier, Navia, and Ifa will be part of the first phase, followed by Kinich and Raiden Shogun in the latter. Meanwhile, this version will bring back the Chronicled Wish, this time featuring various 5-star characters from Inazuma.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!