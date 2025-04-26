Posted in: eSports, Fatal Fury, Games, Samurai Shodown, SNK, The King Of Fighters XV, Video Games | Tagged:

SNK World Championships 2025 Announced With Prize Pool

With the releasae of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK revealed the return of their annual esports event, the SNK World Championships 2025

Article Summary SNK World Championships 2025 returns with a $2.5M prize pool and a $1.5M grand prize.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves headlines the tournament with global qualifiers.

Qualifying events feature The King Of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown.

Catch Fatal Fury-themed vehicles across major cities worldwide.

Following the successful launch of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, SNK announced it was bringing back the SNK World Championships 2025. The team confirmed they would hold a new global tournament dedicated to SNK fighting games, with their latest title at the helm, flanked by two of their other popular fighting games. The event will have a total prize pool of $2.5m on the line, with the champion walking away with $1.5m when all is said and done. We have more details about the event for you below, along with some other goodies announced this week, as we're basically waiting for them to open up registrations and give us tournament dates for qualifiers.

SNK World Championship 2025

The SNK World Championship 2025 is an esports tournament where players will vie for the top of the SNK fighting game world. Qualifying Tournaments will be held in various regions across the world, culminating in a Finals Tournament held in the USA at the tail end of 2025. In addition to the qualifiers already running for The King Of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown, this year's tournament will feature Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a main title! The combined total prize pool for all City of the Wolves tournaments (Qualifying and Finals) is over $2,500,000, and the grand prize for the champion is $1,500,000. More information about prizing, qualifier schedules, and so on will be released soon. Don't miss this opportunity!

Fatal Fury-Themed Vehicles "Running Wild"

Coinciding with the release, Fatal Fury-themed vehicles have been sighted in various locations worldwide since as early as April 7—with a decorated bus emerging in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Taiwan, and Bangkok, and a limited-time coffee truck gracing the streets of South Korea. U.S. buses can be seen from 4/21 to 5/21. Learn more about the vehicle schedule here.

