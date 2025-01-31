Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: bruno mars, Grammy Awards, Grammys, lady gaga

Grammys Update: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars to Perform Los Angeles Tribute

67th Grammys Update: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.

As we inch closer to the Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2nd, on CBS and Paramount+ (8:00 to 11:30-ish p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:30 p.m.-ish PT), we're getting more details on what viewer can expect. Heading into the big night with two nominations for "Die With a Smile" (Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance), Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will be teaming up to perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires. In addition, we previously learned that Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims are also set to perform throughout the night. Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith are confirmed as presenters.

There will also be a series of special performances that will include the annual "In Memoriam" segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of The City of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear during those performances.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and online. Set to perform are Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, Muni Long, and Kelli O'Hara, along with composer Kevin Puts. Brady and Hoying are set to present, as are Bob Clearmountain, Rhiannon Giddens, Queen Sheba, Anoushka Shankar, and Jimmy Jam.

"The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift, and support those in need," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement from earlier this month. "We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires."

To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

