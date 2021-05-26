Green Lantern Finds Its Alan Scott As Jeremy Irvine Makes It Official

So last week, there were reports that Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) was in talks to join Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe in the role of Alan Scott. Well, we can move that from the "reports" column to the confirmed column, with Irvine taking to Instagram to confirm the casting. "Very excited to be joining the DC Universe!! Can't wait to get started," Irvine wrote in the caption to his post before quoting the famed Green Lantern oath- all of which you can check out below.

Written by Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith, and stemming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series will span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Irvine), and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Irvine (@jeremy.irvine)

During a Rotten Tomatoes IG Live Q & A session (starting at the 15-minute mark), Wittrock explained that the audition process was "big" and "daunting"- going the old-school audition route with Wittrock showing up to audition at a studio in front of a group while also being filmed and looked at from various angles (nice casting director story, too). Wittrock said the audition was "way bigger than I thought it would be" and that he was told he had the part about a week later. The actor hasn't seen the suit yet since they won't be "filming for a while"- but since he's reading the comics, he joked about having concerns about how skin-tight the costume will be. Here's a look at the full interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes)

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.