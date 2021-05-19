Green Lantern: Jeremy Irvine Reportedly In Talks to Play Alan Scott

Less than a month after learning American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was taking on the role of Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters, Deadline Hollywood reports that Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) is in talks to join Wittrock in the role of Green Lantern Alan Scott (though reps for the streaming service and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment).

Written by Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith, and stemming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series will span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (reportedly Irvine), and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing.

During a Rotten Tomatoes IG Live Q & A session (starting at the 15-minute mark), Wittrock explained that the audition process was "big" and "daunting"- going the old-school audition route with Wittrock showing up to audition at a studio in front of a group while also being filmed and looked at from various angles (nice casting director story, too). Wittrock said the audition was "way bigger than I thought it would be" and that he was told he had the part about a week later. The actor hasn't seen the suit yet since they won't be "filming for a while"- but since he's reading the comics, he joked about having concerns about how skin-tight the costume will be. Here's a look at the full interview: