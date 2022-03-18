Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Announces Annecy Festival Premiere

When we talk about it being a "golden age" for television, we also have to include animated series in that mix- from adult-animated to all-ages fair. One series in particular that we've been looking forward to that falls into the latter category is showrunner & executive producer Tze Chun's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Now we know when the first screening will be going public, with word today that the series will premiere the first episode at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June at the Grande Salle de Bonlieu (date & time still to be determined). Chun and executive producer Brendan Hay will be joined by Joe Dante, director of the "Gremlins" films and a consulting producer for the series, for a post-screening Q&A session discussing how they brought Gizmo and the mischievous Mogwai to animated life for the HBO Max series. Now here's a look a preview images from the series, followed by an official overview:

In Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

HBO Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television are executive producers. Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer.