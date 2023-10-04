Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: grendel, hunter rose, matt wagner, netflix

Grendel: Netflix Series Details; Cancellation "Crushing": Matt Wagner

Grendel creator Matt Wagner shared details on the live-action Hunter Rose series canceled by Netflix, revealing he has the episodes on DVD.

In September 2021, the news hit that Netflix was moving forward on a series adaptation of Matt Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. Stemming from Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), the live-action series was to see Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) taking on the role of Hunter Rose. Unfortunately, the series was canceled a year later – with rumblings that an entire season had been filmed and was being shopped coming into play. Now, thanks to an interview with The Comics Journal, where the writer & artist discussed his return to the "Grendel" comics world, Wagner offered some additional details & clarity about the project.

When asked why he continues to revisit the character of Hunter Rose, Wagner shares that "it's a combination of crass commercialism and a familiar creative well that is deep, and dark, and doesn't seem to have a bottom." Following that, Wagner notes that the upcoming Devil by the Deed: Master's Edition was meant to "both support and piggyback off the higher visibility" of the then-upcoming Netflix series before the series order was pulled. Sharing that "the whole series is filmed" and "I have it all on DVD," confirmed that attempts were made to find the project a new home ("We tried; nobody bit"). But while the series was filmed, Wagner clarified how far along in the production process the episodes were before the plug pulled. "The first episode is completely finished. The other seven are all put together in a very watchable format, but there's still plenty of post-production stuff that needs to be done on those," Wagner shared. "But yeah, it's crushing, believe me."

Written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Resident Evil, Supernatural), Ali was joined by Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Julian Black Antelope (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive), and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) had also joined the cast.

Ali's Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, & assassin who seeks to avenge the death of lost love by going to war with New York's criminal underworld… but why beat them when you can join them? Newman has been cast as Jocasta Rose, with Black Antelope taking on Argent, Zima playing Liz Sparks, and Corrigan on board as Barry Palumbo. In addition, Ho plays Stacy Palumbo, and Palladino takes on Teddy Ciccone, Allen plays Annabelle Wright & Mientus plays Larry Stohler. Wagner executive produces alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.

