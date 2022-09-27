Grendel: Matt Wagner Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward At Netflix

In September 2021, fans learned that the world of Matt Wagner's Hunter Rose would be coming to Netflix with an eight-episode live-action series adaptation of Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. With Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) set to star and Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) set to write, executive produce & serve as showrunner, the series was set to be moving forward as of August when Wagner shared a teaser look at the completed pages of a project that would run 120 pages of new story & artwork from him (with colors by Brennan Wagner) to coincide with the series. Unfortunately, that all changed on Tuesday, with The Wrap reporting exclusively that the series will not be moving forward at Netflix. Reportedly, the decision was not "taken lightly," and the show's producers do have the opportunity to shop the project for a new home.

grendel
Images: Dark Horse & Matt Wagner/Netflix

Set to be written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Resident Evil, Supernatural), Ali was to be joined by Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Julian Black Antelope (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive), and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) had also joined the cast.

grendel
Image: Netflix (GRENDEL Cast)

Ali's Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, & assassin who seeks to avenge the death of lost love by going to war with New York's criminal underworld… but why beat them when you can join them? Newman has been cast as Jocasta Rose, with Black Antelope taking on Argent, Zima playing Liz Sparks, and Corrigan on board as Barry Palumbo. In addition, Ho plays Stacy Palumbo and Palladino takes on Teddy Ciccone, while Allen plays Annabelle Wright and Mientus plays Larry Stohler.  Wagner was set to executive produce alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.

