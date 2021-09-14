Grendel: Matt Wagner, Netflix Set Live-Action Series; Abubakr Ali Cast

The world of Matt Wagner's Hunter Rose will be coming to Netflix with an eight-episode live-action series adaptation of Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. Set to be written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Resident Evil, Supernatural), the series has tapped Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) for the lead role. Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Julian Black Antelope (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive), and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) have also joined the cast. Wagner will executive produce alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.

Ali's Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, & assassin who seeks to avenge the death of lost love by going to war with New York's criminal underworld… but why beat them, when you can join them? Newman has been cast as Jocasta Rose, with Black Antelope taking on Argent, Zima playing Liz Sparks, and Corrigan on board as Barry Palumbo. In addition, Ho plays Stacy Palumbo and Palladino takes on Teddy Ciccone, while Allen plays Annabelle Wright and Mientus plays Larry Stohler. "I couldn't be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen," Wagner said in a statement. "Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast, and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all-new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans. I'm especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life — he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I've been envisioning in the role for years"