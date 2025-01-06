Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: community, grimm

Grimm: Peacock, Berman, OG Series Creative Team Developing Revival

Reports are Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) is penning and executive-producing a Grimm reboot/revival for Peacock. Here's what was reported...

It looks like Peacock is in the "six-seasons-and-a-movie"-giving mood. The same streaming service that's in the process of making a whole lot of Community fans' dreams come true is also about to bring some smiles to the faces of a whole lot of fans of the NBC fantasy crime procedural Grimm. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Peacock is currently in development on a reboot/spinoff film, with the possibility of a franchise forming from it if successful. Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) has reportedly been tapped to pen the script and will executive-produce alongside the original series' creative team, co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, producer Lynn Kouf, and Sean Hayes – with the project stemming from Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television.

Running for six seasons, from October 28, 2011, to March 31, 2017), the hit series spotlighted Portland homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers that he is actually a "Grimm" – the latest in a line of guardians sworn to keep the balance (and the peace) between humanity and the Wesen (mythological creatures). Along with Giuntoli, the popular series also starred Russell Hornsby, Bitsie Tulloch, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, Bree Turner, and Claire Coffee. In 2018, a spinoff focusing on a female Grimm from writer Melissa Glenn was attempted, with Greenwalt and Kouf serving as consulting producers. The original series would also spawn a comic book series from Dynamite Comics, as well as three novels (Grimm: The Icy Touch, Grimm: The Chopping Block, and Grimm: The Killing Time) – all released in 2013 and 2014. Details of the revival/spinoff film are being kept on lockdown, but DH's report notes that it's expected to have connections with the original series while also making the series easily accessible to first-time viewers (with the hope that Grimm could become a franchise tentpole for the streaming service).

