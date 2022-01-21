Griselda: Netflix First-Look Previews Sofia Vergara's "Queenpin"

Netflix released its first image of Sofia Vergara in Griselda. The actress plays the title character in a limited series based on the life of the notorious Columbian businesswoman and drug queenpin Griselda Blanco. A devoted mother, Blanco is as charismatic as she is savage as her male contemporaries earning her the nicknames the Black Widow and the Cocaine Grandmother. The series will consist of six 50-minute episodes.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara said via Variety. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric [Newman], Andrés [Baiz] and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen." The actress has been developing the project with Luis Balaguer for eight years under their Latin World Entertainment before bringing it to Netflix. Also involved with the project are those who also worked on Narcos including Newman, Doug Miro, Baiz, and Carlo Bernard all serving as executive producers. Ingrid Escajeda serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner, with Escajeda co-writing the first episode with Miro. Vergara will executive produce in addition to starring, with Balaguer also executive producing. Baiz, a native Colombian like Vergara, will direct all six episodes.

Vergara's best known for her work on ABC's Modern Family earning four Emmy nominations. She's also starred in several films like Chef, Machete Kills, Madea Goes to Jail, and Four Brothers. She serves as a judge on America's Got Talent since 2020. Other actresses that portrayed the Columbian drug lord in separate projects include Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2017 film Cocaine Grandmother and Jennifer Lopez, who's starring in The Godmother for STX Films. Born in 1943, Blanco was part of the Medellín Cartel, who helped pioneer the Miami cocaine drug trade during the 1980s through the early 2000s. It was estimated that she was responsible for up to 200 murders and met a grisly fate herself in 2012 dying at the age of 69 in a hail of gunfire.

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the "Godmother" — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet