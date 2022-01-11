Zorro: The CW Developing Robert & Rebecca Rodriguez's Female-Led Take

Okay, so break out your Zorro scorecards. So apparently there are two projects based around the legend of the masked swordsman in play currently. Last month, we learned that Wilmer Valderrama was attached to star in & executive produce a live-action series from Disney Branded Entertainment, where he would play Don Diego de la Vega and his masked swashbuckling alter ego in the days of Spanish California. Valderrama would executive produce the project alongside Gary Marsh (outgoing president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television) and John Gertz of Zorro Productions Inc.

Okay… got that straight? Good, because this isn't about that one.

This is a version from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez, Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.), and Ben Silverman & Howard T. Owens' Propagate (with CBS Studios serving as the studio) that's now being developed at The CW. Minus Tretta, this is a new take on the version originally in development at NBC during the 2020-2021 cycle. Co-written by the Rodriguez siblings & Tretta and directed by Rebecca Rodriguez, the series finds a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father's murder joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro. Tretta will serve as executive producer, alongside Robert & Rebecca Rodriguez, Silverman, Owens & Rodney Ferrell for Propagate, Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg, John Gertz for Zorro Property, Inc., and Jay Weisleder. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was originally an executive producer on the NBC project, but will not be involved with The CW series.

Robert Rodriguez has been leaving an increasingly impressive footprint on series television over the years. Along with directing and executive producing on Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, he previously developed and executive produced a series adaptation of his film From Dusk Till Dawn for his El Rey network. In addition, Robert Rodriguez executive produced Netflix's Spy Kids animated series spinoff and directed an episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Rebecca Rodriguez's directing credits include episodes of NBC's Debris, TNT's Snowpiercer, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, and Showtime's The Chi.