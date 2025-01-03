Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Good Girls, Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Twisted New NBC Series Gets Sneak Peek

Check out NBC's wonderfully twisted sneak peek at Jenna Bans' and Bill Krebs' upcoming soapy mystery series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek of NBC's new mystery series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs bring intrigue and secrets to suburban life.

A stellar cast faces scandal and mischief in a garden club setting.

The show debuts on NBC on Sunday, February 23rd - here's a look!

On Sunday, February 23rd, we're about to learn that while everyone's got dirt – not all of those secrets stay buried forever. Earlier today, we were treated to a look at what NBC, Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP), and Bill Krebs (Good Girls EP) have in store when the soapy mystery Grosse Pointe Garden Society makes its official debut. While it's still way too early to make a final call, based on what we're seeing in the preview above, it looks like network television might just have another uniquely interesting hit on its hands. Starring AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe, the series spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. Without spoiling what you're about to watch, we can safely say that the overview doesn't do justice to the show's vibe – the sneak peek above is what really gives you a better sense of what you can expect.

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23rd.

