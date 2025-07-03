Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superboy

McFarlane Unveils New Superboy (Return of Superman) Page Punchers

Step into the DC Multiverse before the Crisis arrives as McFarlane Toys debuts new Page Punchers with Superboy

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a new Superboy (Return of Superman) Page Punchers action figure for 2025.

Figure features classic Superboy design from 1993’s Reign of the Supermen storyline in DC Comics.

Includes swappable hands, collectible art card, and an English-only comic reprint of Superboy #1.

Pre-orders are live now at $29.99, with official release slated for August 2025 as Crisis approaches.

The modern Superboy, later known as Conner Kent or Kon-El, first appeared in Adventures of Superman #500 back in 1993. He arrived on the DC Comics scene during the iconic Reign of the Supermen storyline following the death of Superman. Created by Karl Kesel and Tom Grummett, this Superboy is not the younger version of Clark Kent, but a genetically-engineered clone developed by Project Cadmus. Initially believing himself to be Superman reborn, he would be revealed to he a hybrid of Superman's Kryptonian DNA and Lex Luthor.

Superboy returns to McFarlane Toys as the Crisis of Infinite Earths approaches with this line coming to an end in mid-2026. This figure is being released as a Page Punchers figure. It is inspired by his look from the Return of Superman and comes with only a pair of swappable hands. However, this DC Comics Page Punchers release will feature a reprint of Superboy #1! Pre-orders are already live for $29.99, and the release date is August 2025.

Superboy (Return of Superman) – DC Comics (Page Punchers)

"Some heroes are made, not born. A combination of Superman and Lex Luthor's DNA, Superboy was an outsider from his inception. Raised in a lab, and aged to maturity in the public spotlight, Superboy went from a young teenager with an attitude to a more mature veteran of the Super Hero team Young Justice."

Product Features:

Superboy is based on his look from the Return of Superman comic

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 2 extra hands and base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!