DC Comics Nightwing Arrives with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective

Return to the streets of Blüdhaven with Mezco Toyz as they debut their next One:12 Collective Red Suited Nightwing figure

Article Summary Nightwing returns in a new Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figure inspired by DC Comics' New 52 reboot.

Features Nightwing’s striking red-and-black tactical suit, marking Dick Grayson's evolution as a hero.

The figure includes 4 head sculpts, 18 hands, escrima sticks, effects, and other signature accessories.

Available for $120 via Mezco waitlist or at San Diego Comic Con 2025, capturing Nightwing’s iconic style.

In DC Comics' New 52 reboot, Nightwing was reintroduced with a modernized look and fresh narrative direction. Beginning with Nightwing #1 (2011) by Kyle Higgins and Eddy Barrows, Dick Grayson is no longer Batman's sidekick and returns to his roots as an independent hero. This time, protecting his own crime-ridden town, the city of Blüdhaven. This version of Nightwing featured a new red-and-black costume that replaced the classic blue, showing this new, evolved version of the character. Mezco Toyz is now returning to the New 52 with a brand new One:12 Collective figure.

Nightwing suits up in red for this new DC Comics figure that is loaded with detail, swappable parts, and plenty of accessories. Dick Grayson will come with 4 swappable head sculpts, 18 hands, escrima sticks, moving sticks, leg holster, electric effects and much more. This figure is ready to work his way out of the Dark Knight's shadow and truly make a name for himself. A waitlist is already live through Mezco Toyz for $120, as it is set to ship after San Diego Comic Con 2025, or can be found directly at the con.

"Master acrobat and combatant, Dick Grayson swings into the One:12 Collective! Inspired by his look in the New 52 comics, Nightwing is clad in a sleek, tactical suit marked by red accents – reflecting his evolution from sidekick to seasoned vigilante. He features four interchangeable head portraits including an unmasked Dick Grayson portrait and eighteen interchangeable hands, some equipped with gadgets like brass knuckles, smoke bombs, and darts."

"Armed with his signature eskrima sticks, wing-dings, grapple hook, and more, Nightwing protects the crime-ridden city of Blüdhaven, dismantling criminal empires and corrupt institutions. Once the original Robin and Batman's trusted protégé, Dick Grayson steps out of the Dark Knight's shadow to become Nightwing – a formidable assailant delivering justice with precision and style."

